Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,677,179 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 1,212.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 164,406 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

