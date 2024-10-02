Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,911 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

