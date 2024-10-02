Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

