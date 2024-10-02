US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.
About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
