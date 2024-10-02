US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.