Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WABF opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Get Western Asset Bond ETF alerts:

About Western Asset Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.