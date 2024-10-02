VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.14. The firm has a market cap of C$462.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$9.96 and a 52 week high of C$18.83.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VersaBank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.