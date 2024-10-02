SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ USDX opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

