SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ USDX opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $26.19.
About SGI Enhanced Core ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Enhanced Core ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Analysts Favor as Rates Drop
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Momentum Trades Too Good Pass Up
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Opportunity Knocks: Buy the Dip on Permian Resources Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.