Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

