1,905 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.81. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

