EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $107,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

