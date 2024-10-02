EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,492 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 205.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average of $217.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at $30,436,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,612 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,489. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.