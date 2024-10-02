EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 366,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

