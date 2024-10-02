Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,406 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $247.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

