EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,418 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $914,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 432,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

