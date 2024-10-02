EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 872.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

