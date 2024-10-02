Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.