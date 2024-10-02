Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

