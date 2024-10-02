Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

