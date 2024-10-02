Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 661.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,914 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $20,620,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,749,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 328,719 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 162.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

