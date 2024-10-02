AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

