EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DSI stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.