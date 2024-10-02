EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FDVV stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

