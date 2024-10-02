iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $224.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

