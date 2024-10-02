Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,751,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

