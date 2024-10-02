Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

O stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

