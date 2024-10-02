Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.84. Approximately 355,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,872,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

