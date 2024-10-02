EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

