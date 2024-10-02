VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,465,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

SMOT opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.