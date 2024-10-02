EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 346,906 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Invst LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in General Motors by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in General Motors by 61.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

