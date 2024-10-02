EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

