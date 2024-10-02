EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1,355.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after purchasing an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

