Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.30 and last traded at $135.35. 722,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,703,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $120,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.