Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Get Yum China alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.35 on Monday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Yum China by 140.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.