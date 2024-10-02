Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $45.35

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.35, but opened at $47.16. Yum China shares last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 757,630 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

