EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First American Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 70,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

First American Financial stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.35%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.