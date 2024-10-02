350 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $93.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

