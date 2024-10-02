Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

