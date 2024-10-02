EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $260.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $264.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

