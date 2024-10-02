Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $67,854,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

