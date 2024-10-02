Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

