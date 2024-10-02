B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 62,432 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.