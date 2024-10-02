B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

