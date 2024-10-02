B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,546 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

