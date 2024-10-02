SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after buying an additional 317,894 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.