B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $11,411,000.

RDVY opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

