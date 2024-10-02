B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 3,171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,750 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Hallador Energy worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNRG opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $359.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.59. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

