B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,406 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

