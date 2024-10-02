SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.91. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

