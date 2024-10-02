B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 277,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 793,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

AEP opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.