B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.63 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

