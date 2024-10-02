B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,744,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $198.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average is $189.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

